Residents 'Madden-ed' over untouched wall of rubbish

A LARGE quantity of household rubbish discovered dumped outside Madden last week has still not been removed.

It comes after it was confirmed responsibility for dealing with the incident now lies with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, given the sheer volume of waste.

The rubbish is believed to have been dumped, possibly by a number of lorries, some time overnight on Saturday, February 15, just off the Monaghan Road, a short distance from the Farnaloy Road junction.

Last week, the Ulster Gazette revealed residents had been left angered after waking to the sight of tons of dumped rubbish, on the outskirts of the village.

Sinn Fein Councillor Darren McNally said given the fact the dumped rubbish is in excess of 20 cubic metres, it has now been passed from council to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) to deal with.

“Residents want this removed as soon as possible,” he said, before adding: “We don’t want to see the likes of this happening in the area.”

“It has been sitting now a week and there is a stream there and farmland so there could be a knock-on effect on animals as well,” Councillor McNally warned.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Environment Agency confirmed its Enforcement Branch is currently looking at the incident.

“As this is an ongoing incident, we cannot release any further information at this time but all matters will be considered as part of the investigation.”