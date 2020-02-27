Mountsandel Road closed following two vehicle Road Traffic Collision

MOTORISTS have been advised to avoid the Mountsadel Road in Coleraine this evening as the road is currently closed due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

The road traffic accident happened earlier this afternoon. An ambulance was present at the scene however there is no information surrounding potential casualties at this stage.

In a statement the PSNI said: "Motorists are advised that the Mountsandel Road, Coleraine, is closed due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision. Please seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible."