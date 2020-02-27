Mountsandel Road closed following two vehicle Road Traffic Collision

Mountsandel Road closed following two vehicle Road Traffic Collision
by Staff Reporter

Reporter:

by Staff Reporter

MOTORISTS have been advised to avoid the Mountsadel Road in Coleraine this evening as the road is currently closed due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision. 

The road traffic accident happened earlier this afternoon. An ambulance was present at the scene however there is no information surrounding potential casualties at this stage.

In a statement the PSNI said: "Motorists are advised that the Mountsandel Road, Coleraine, is closed due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.  Please seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Jobs boost for Coleraine

Coleraine-based manufacturer Maine Surface Finishing is creating 155 jobs in a major £9.5 million expansion.

Jobs boost for Coleraine

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130