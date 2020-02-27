Peacock welcomes Council preparations in the event of Coronavirus escalation

LOCAL Sinn Féin Councillor Leanne Peacock has welcomed confirmation from the Chief Executive that Council has preparations in place in the event that the Coronavirus outbreak escalates and reaches the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Cllr Peacock said, " I have received confirmation from the Chief Executive of the Council that preparations are in place by the Council should the outbreak of Coronavirus reach our shores. The Chief Executive has confirmed that guidance has been issued to staff and sanitation has been provided to all our frontline staff.

"In addition, the Council emergency Planning group has met and will continue to meet as the situation develops to discuss impacts and put in place actions with a focus on pandemic risk. The Emergency Preparedness group for the North, of which our Council is part of, is providing updated information and guidance to Council and staff have been trained for redeployment in the event that staff are impacted."

"While the risk is currently low in our area, the public is worried about the potential impact of this virus and many have been in contact with myself expressing their concern. We have recently seen cases where people have had to self-isolate after returning from affected areas and this has added to public concern. I am pleased that while we currently have no cases of this virus the Council is actively planning and monitoring the situation. If you have not visited the affected areas you currently have no reason to worry."



If you have any concerns having returned from any impacted areas call the Coronavirus Helpline number on 0300 200 7885 and follow the advice below.