Government 'must replace rural funding' - McMullan

Sinn Féin Councillor Oliver McMullan has said the British government must replace funding for rural community groups which will be lost as a result of Brexit.

The Glens councillor was speaking after a local meeting: "The Leader programme with its network of Local Area Groups has shown its worth in the local regeneration initiatives and its strong partnership with public representatives and social partners at every level.

"In the Glens the Rural Development Programme has been the mainstay of the rural community organisations and has been instrumental in supporting village regeneration schemes and the development of community facilities in Glenariffe,Cushendall and Cushendun,as well as creating jobs and small businesses in some of our most marginalised and isolated communities.

"Britain has forced Brexit on us, therefore they must take the responsibility for the loss of this vital EU support and now have a duty to provide the necessary replacement funding.

"Without this funding,we will see community groups facing closure,the loss of jobs and the continuing regeneration of our villages would cease."