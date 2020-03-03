Bacon factory evacuated following ammonia leak

A COOKSTOWN bacon factory was evacuated last week following a chemical leak.

Just after 11.15am on 27th February the Molesworth Road was closed after an ammonia leak was discovered at the premises owned by the Karro Food Group.

Speaking about the incident, a spokesperson for the Karro Food Group confirmed staff were evacuated but the leak has since been repaired.

"“We are aware of an ammonia leak at the Cookstown site this morning," said the spokesperson.

"The site was evacuated and all staff have now returned to work. The source of the leak was identified promptly and has now been fixed. The relevant authorities were on site and have signed off the building as safe to return.”

Firefighters, Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were all in attendance.

Speaking about the incident, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11.44am on Thursday, 27th February, 2020 following reports of an incident at Molesworth Road, Cookstown.

"NIAS despatched two Emergency crews, one Rapid Response Paramedic one Officer and a member of the Hazard Area Response Team to the scene.

"All who were involved in the original incident were discharged by NIAS medical staff at the scene. Two patients were transported to the Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment unrelated to the original incident."

A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed the leak was discovered by on-site engineers and that Molesworth Road was closed for a short period of time.

"The incident was reported just after 11.15am. On-site engineers located a leak, and the area in question was checked by NIFRS.

“The road, which was closed for a time, has since re-opened.”

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson praised the emergency service for their prompt response in dealing with the incident.