Call-in decision to be given over flying of LGBTQ+ flag at Council

THE DUP will learn tonight (Tuesday) whether a legal challenge over the raising of the LGBT community's rainbow flag at Council HQ has succeeded.

Last year, after two heated debates, Sinn Féin narrowly gained approval to fly it alongside the Union flag on Foyle Pride Day.

It's since emerged that five DUP councillors initiated call-in process over the decision in anticipation of a similar row later this year.

Documents seen by the Chronicle contain claims the motion breached procedural rules and accuse the Mayor of failing to consider advice from council's lawyers.

