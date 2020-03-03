Charity planning to offer an 'Olive Branch' to Coleraine

A MENTAL health charity is planning to expand its vital treatment and support services to Coleraine.

Last December the Olive Branch was chosen as the official charitable partner organisation for next year's North West 200.

The Magherafelt based organisation employs three mental health professionals plus two front of house staff who are both former nurses, offering treatment and support to those suffering from mental health problems.

Since its launch in 2018 Olive Branch has highlighted how the people of Northern Ireland experience between 20-25% higher levels of mental health illness, compared to the rest of the UK.

