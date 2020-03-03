Cookstown MOT lifts to be installed... at some point in next four and a half months

COOKSTOWN'S MOT centre may have to wait until mid-July before it is fully operational, the Department for Infrastructure has confirmed.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon confirmed that 52 new car vehicle lifts have been purchased for all Driver and Vehicle Agency MOT centres and said they will be installed by mid-July.

When asked by the Tyrone Courier when the work to Cookstown's MOT centre will be completed and what information the Minister used to set the timeline of mid-April to mid-July, a spokesperson for the Department said they had no further information to provide.

Confirming the news, the Infrastructure Minister said: "Following the discovery of faults with lifts in MOT centres in late January, my priority has and remains the safety of DVA staff and customers.

"Since then, I have acted quickly to minimise inconvenience to the public and allow drivers to tax their vehicles and continue to drive. I have also been examining all of the options to resume normal business as quickly and safely as possible, including the commissioning of two independent reviews to provide me with expert advice on the condition of the existing lifts and the events that led to this situation and how it can be avoided in future.

“I have now been given the first report from the independent engineering expert’s assessment on the condition of the existing lifts. It has recommended that all lifts with faults identified should be replaced, not repaired. The second audit investigation report has not been completed, however it has highlighted that there are no issues with the purchasing of this equipment from the existing supplier."

She continued: "The longer this goes on, the more inconvenience there is for people across Northern Ireland and this is not acceptable. I have therefore decided to replace all lifts with faults identified (52), which will be purchased from existing DVA reserves at a cost of £1.8m.

“It is clear an inadequate inspection regime and metal fatigue led to this situation. I have therefore instructed my officials to put in place an improved equipment replacement cycle and regular robust inspection and maintenance, with an additional layer of independent inspection built into the new contract.

“Until the lifts are operational, the advice to customers remains the same. All vehicles will have the necessary cover to allow them to remain on the road either through a temporary exemption certificate or a priority appointment. Road safety is a priority for me and I want to remind drivers they have a responsibility to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy at all times.

“The priority vehicle contact line, for owners of four-year-old vehicles, taxis and car dealerships will continue to operate to make it easier for these vehicle owners to contact DVA for an urgent appointment.

“Temporary exemption certificates will continue to be issued to all cancelled customers, enabling the public to continue to use their cars and all customers who have been cancelled will receive a full refund of their booking fee.

“While these steps will return test centres to full capacity safely and swiftly, the situation has brought to light the need to improve our MOT system and centres and this is something I will be considering in the months ahead. I will continue to keep this matter under review and as the position changes and the new lifts become operational, I will ensure the public are fully informed.”