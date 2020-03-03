Councillors reject Barry's preservation move

PLANS to serve a Building Preservation Notice on Barry's Amusements, in a bid to prevent future buyers from developing apartments, have been rejected by council planners.

The decision came after Stormont heritage officials assessed the building as lacking the necessary architectural and historical interest.

In November Barry's owners, the Trufelli family announced they were putting the 100-year-old sea-front premises on the market.

Although they indicated a desire to sell the business as a going concern, speculation grew that the site would more likely fall into the hands of property developers.

In response, Causeway Coast and Glens Council sought advice from Stormont's Historical Environment Division (HED) on the potential for listing the building.

