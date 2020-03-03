Eoghan Rua pitch proposal delayed

PLANNING permission for a second pitch to be built at Eoghan Rua GAC on the suburbs of Portstewart has been delayed.

The news emerged during a meeting of the Council's planning committee at Cloonavin on Wednesday.

Members have requested a site visit at the Gaelic Club in order to assess access, parking and noise pollution before making any further decision on the proposal.

It is believed that the planning agenda will be before the committee again next month.

