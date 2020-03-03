Invest NI paying just one visit to Mid-Ulster in past year a 'disgrace'

SDLP Mid-Ulster Councillor Malachy Quinn has slammed the lack of investor visits organised by Invest NI as “a disgrace”.

Last week it was revealed that of a total 319 investor visits in 2018/2019, Mid-Ulster was visited just once.

South Belfast, was visited 181 times, East Belfast 43, North Belfast 40 and West Belfast 14.

Cllr Quinn pointed to Mid-Ulster's status as a “capital of engineering” as reason for his denunciation of the level of engagement shown by the government quango in the district.

Speaking at last Thursday night's full Council meeting, Cllr Quinn said: “I marvelled at how Belfast has had almost 300 visits and Mid-Ulster has had just one.

“We are third from bottom, and that's only because South Down and Strangford had none.

“Quite frankly that is a disgrace, given Mid-Ulster is the capital of engineering not just in the north or this island but the world.

“We are a hub for start-up businesses and it is an insult to this area, an insult to its people and an insult to the businesses.”

Cllr Quinn called for the Council to arrange a meeting with the Chief Executive of Invest NI “to explain why and to lobby for more”.

He concluded his remarks by saying: “Invest NI is not just for Belfast, but for everyone.”

Ulster Unionist Torrent representative Robert Colvin added his support to Cllr Quinn's comments, saying the problem was “exactly the same situation as 30 years ago, so don't let them give you any excuses”.

Speaking to the Tyrone Courier about the lack of visits, a spokesperson for Invest NI pointed to it support for local firms.

“Invest NI and the 11 local councils are actively working in partnership to help grow investment and the economy in every part of Northern Ireland," he said.

"Invest NI has offered support to 19 externally owned companies across Mid-Ulster in the financial year of 2018/19, bringing a total investment of over £4 million to the area.

"External investments are only a small part of investment taking place within a region. We have also supported local companies to grow such as the 210 jobs being created by Mallaghan Engineering and the 80 jobs being created by EDGE Innovate as part of a £8 million business expansion in Dungannon."

The spokesperson also refuted suggestions Invest NI hold any sway as to where investors locate their business.

“The vast majority of visit programmes start in Belfast before going to other locations, or in some cases the investor has no time to visit specific locations so are hosted at our HQ in Belfast," said the spokesperson.

"Over the last five years, nearly 40 per cent of investors chose to locate their project outside of Belfast.

"It is solely the company’s decision on where it wishes to visit and locate, based on its business needs.

"Steering an investor to locate in any one an area that does not meet their requirements would be both counterproductive, and damaging to Northern Ireland’s investment reputation.”