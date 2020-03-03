Minister 'monitoring' council finances

THE SDLP's Helena Dallat O'Driscoll has cautiously welcomed the Local Government Minister's assurance that the financial situation at Causeway Coast and Glens is being monitored.

Cllr Dallat O'Driscoll wrote to Deirdre Hargey drawing her attention to the party's “serious concerns” over the council's financial viability.

In response the minister said she was aware of Causeway Coast and Glens Council's financial position, adding that her officials had met the Chief Executive and had scheduled further meetings.

“My Department will continue to monitor the Council's plans to address its financial difficulties,” concluded the Minster.

As well as seeking an intervention from the Minister for Communities, the SDLP also met officials from the NI Audit Office and tabled a motion calling for a full forensic audit.

Ms Dallat O'Driscoll said the party was disappointed the motion was blocked by the unionist parties.

“However, we are somewhat relieved by a response from the Minister of Department from Communities stating that she was aware of the financial position of the Council, has met with the Chief Executive and further meetings are planned,” she added.

“The ratepayer needs assurance that the Council’s financial problems are being put to bed.

“We have being demanding openness and transparency. Whilst we welcome the response from Minister Hargey that she will be holding further meetings with the Council’s Chief Executive, the SDLP will continue to call for a forensic audit that will meticulously detail how the Council found itself in this financial situation. Only then will this Council win back public confidence.”

Ministerial responses to Alliance Party queries on the same subject generated similar reaction from one of its local councillors.

“I am pleased the Minister has now confirmed she has contacted the Council seeking information,” said Chris McCaw.

“It is vital we restore public confidence in the Council and finding out how it reached this situation and plans to get out of it are a step in that direction.”

Meanwhile, figures obtained by the SDLP's John Dallat show Causeway Coast and Glens Council's total borrowings, which amounted to £71.2m in March 2019, were not the highest in Northern Ireland.

Top spot in the debt league table belongs to Ards and North Down, with loans of £78.9m, with Causeway Coast and Glens second and Newry Mourne and Down third, with a figure of £69.7m

Nevertheless, the table confirmed Cloonavin's level of debt “has consistently been one of the highest in Northern Ireland”, according to the SDLP.

The Alliance Party's Chris McCaw blamed the council's financial mess on “decisions taken by others and inherited by current councillors.”

He said tough decisions taken by the current chamber would result in “a particularly difficult financial year for everyone in the borough.”