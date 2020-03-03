Music groups celebrate major funding boost

SEVERAL local groups, bands and musicians are celebrating after it was revealed they are set to receive almost £78,000 in funding to help upgrade worn out instruments and purchase new ones.

Among the 107 recipients of the major investment are schools groups, community choirs, marching and brass bands, and individual professional musicians.

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is providing the funding worth almost £580,000 under its Musical Instruments Scheme.

Thanks to capital investment from the Department for Communities, the scheme, set up to increase the quality of music making in Northern Ireland, was extended for the first time this year to offer grants to a range of professional and non-professional musicians and groups.

Among the 30 bands set to benefit under Programme One - Musical Instruments for Bands, are local outfits: Aughagaskin Flute Band: £4,425; Pomeroy Flute Band: £4,998; Dungannon Silver Band: £9,881; Joseph Forde Memorial Pipe Band: £5,122; Lisbeg Pipe Band: £9,866; Syerla and Distrct Pipe Band: £7,012; Tamlaghtmore Silver Band: £4,241.

Under Programme Two - Professional and Non-Professional Performing Groups, 41 awards have been offered, including grants for local organisations: Armagh Pipers Club: £24,815; Friends of Cabragh: £2,310; The Sperrin Choir: £2,036; St. Patrick's College, Maghera: £2,565.

It brings the total funding being awarded to groups across the district to £77,271.

While 36 Individual Professional Performing Musicians will also receive support under Category Three of the programme.

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “We have a fine history of musicianship in Northern Ireland, one which is celebrated all over the world and it is a pleasure to announce today this funding which will benefit so many musicians, playing in professional and non-professional groups, bands and schools across the country.

“With support to buy new instruments and equipment we are helping to increase the quality of music making here, across a broad range of genres; classical, jazz, traditional, contemporary and electronic, to name just a few.

"The awards announced today will help benefit hundreds of musicians, from young musicians just starting out, right through to highly trained performers working at a professional level.”

Debbie McKibben, Head of Arts and Creativity Branch, Department for Communities, added: “As Head of the Arts and Creativity Branch I am delighted that the Department has been able to invest these funds in the Music Sector.

"This programme will provide valuable support to a wide range of musicians across the region, which will enable the development of quality music making within our communities, connecting people and enriching lives.”