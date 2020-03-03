Pioneering Garvagh woman to be honoured in her home town

A PIONEERING Garvagh woman, who formed the first Women's Institute in Northern Ireland, will be honoured by the Ulster History Circle at a special ceremony in the town on Friday (March 6).

St Paul's Church of Ireland on Main Street will provide the setting for the 11.30am unveiling of a blue plaque to commemorate Dorothea Florence Macausland.

The plaque will unveiled by Miss Macausland's great niece, Miss Joanna Clark.

Dorothea Florence Macausland was born on July 31, I888 in Murree, India.

Her father was Lieut. Col. R.C.S. Macausland, a judge in the Indian Civil Service and she was one of three siblings.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.