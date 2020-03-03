Sadness as Galbally woman killed on Mid-Ulster's roads

A GALBALLY woman has died and a male is in a critical condition following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Pomeroy Road near Donaghmore.

The road was closed shortly after 3pm yesterday (Monday). It is understood the female was the driver of a black Vauxhall Vectra car and the injured male is said to have been a passenger.

The 64-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a blue Seat Exeo, sustained minor injuries.

Police Inspector Brown confirmed the tragedy and urged witnesses to come forward.

"I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision to please make contact with Police," he said.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle travelling along the Pomeroy Road prior to the crash, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage.

"Officers can be reached at Dungannon Police station by calling 101, quoting reference 1097 02/03/20."

Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and said his thoughts were with all those involved.