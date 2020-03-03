To stack or not to stack - residents to have their say on the future of recycling services

RESIDENTS are to be given the chance to have their say on the future of recycling services across the borough.

A public consultation is to be launched by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council with the aim of providing a uniform recycling service.

In a Facebook post, Cllr Thomas O'Hanlon said there are currently three different services in operation in different areas of the borough.

The SDLP man said, “The proposal is to have one single service across the area. This will see major changes, hopefully for the better.

“The changes would come into effect next year (2021) but with the significant changes there’s a lead in time and procurement process to follow.”

He added that residents will be given the chance to consider two options, one of which being a stackable box system.

“This would build on the existing Bryson House system and give you three boxes which fit into a stand with wheels,” Cllr O'Hanlon explained.

“This allows you to continue sorting your recycling in a similar way you do at present. This would be a significant change for the Banbridge and Craigavon areas but would mean one single service across the entire council area.”

The second option would replace the current Bryson House box system with two new additional wheelie bins.

“One would be for all recyclable materials (plastic, paper, glass, cardboard, cans etc) and a second bin would be for all compostable waste (grass, garden cuttings, vegetable peelings and goods),” he continued.

“This would be a significant change for the Armagh area but would mean one single service across the entire council area.”

The Armagh councillor encouraged everyone to have their say when the consultation goes 'live'.

“You will be able to do this online; your name and address will be required so it can be verified it’s people living in the district responding,” said Cllr O'Hanlon.

“As resident myself I have my own views, but as a Councillor I have to keep that opinion to myself, hence I’ll not be making a comment either way.

“This is an open and transparent process so it’s important you have your say and Councillors assess that consultation process independently!”