Causeway Coast and Glens is 'a cold house once again' for LGBTQ community - McShane

SINN Féin party group leader on Causeway Glens and Council, Cara McShane, has claimed that the council has shown itself as “a cold house once again” for the LGBTQ community.

This followed last night's defeat of a proposal that would have seen the Rainbow Flag flying outside Coleraine council offices on Foyle Pride Day.

Sinn Féin party group leader, Cara McShane, said: "Last night I proposed that the Council fly the Rainbow flag above the Headquarters in Coleraine on Foyle Pride Day in a sign of solidarity and acknowledgement to the contribution that the LGBTQ+ community make to society.

"This proposal had been previously tabled in June. During this debate, the DUP unfortunately walked out of the Chamber to leave the meeting without a quorum to finish the proceedings.

"I successfully brought this proposal back to the full Council at the following meeting. The DUP 'called-in' in this decision – this mechanism has been used to stall the implementation of the proposal while external legal opinion is sought.

"The findings of that legal opinion came back last night which exposed the DUP tactics as having 'no merit'. It is clear that the intention of the DUP was to frustrate the democratic process.

"While the motion was rejected by anti-progressive elements within the Council, coupled with the absence of several Councillors who did not attend for the vote, we will be bringing this proposal back for further consideration.

"Legal opinion and Equality Commission guidance from other areas shows that there is no negative implications for equality.

“This decision to call in this proposal is simply a pathetic tactic by the DUP, it exposes this Council as a cold house for diversity.

“Sinn Féin are committed to a council that is underpinned by rights and inclusion.”