Preview of Ballymoney's huge new Lidl store on Meetinghouse Street

THIS afternoon The Chronicle was delighted to get a sneak preview of the much anticipated new Lidl Store on Meetinghouse Street, Ballymoney, opening next Thursday (March 12).

In charge of getting the £6m project built and opened on time was Scott Nelson, Lidl Construction Manager, who was kind enough to show us around.

“It's been a good project and we are on schedule to open next Thursday,” Scott told us, “it's a 1420 sq metre store, a flagship store, the latest version of our new stores, following on from our Antrim store that opened last March and Limavady very recently.”

As we talked, staff were busily preparing to start stocking the store, in readiness for opening.

Commenting on the construction process itself, he continued: “this was the old Taggarts Yard site and there was quite a lot of initial remedial works.

“There was asbestos, contaminated ground and a buried oil tank to be cleared before construction could begin, but since then it has gone smoothly.

“The project will have taken 19 weeks, from first digging the foundations until we open next Thursday.”

“The precast concrete columns and walls are manufactured off site, and brought on site and erected, the process has gone on quite quickly, with the timber beams and roof going on.

“The building management system runs lights and temperature automatically.

“The building is south facing and sun blinds come out automatically to stop glare on the checkouts when the sun is out and in again when it is not.

“The store has the generic layout of our stores, we have the brand new bakery right at the front, there are six tills compared to four across the road in the old store, the refrigeration units themselves have cost about £350,000!”

“We are still working on the car park, contractors are still doing bits and pieces, Lidl staff are putting prices tags up and they will start stocking the store at 5pm today. We have got until next Thursday to do that!”

Lidl Northern Ireland operates 39 stores across Northern Ireland.

Since 2008, Lidl Northern Ireland has invested around £8 million each year to enhance its service provision and expand its presence in the region.

Last year, that figure was almost £13 million.