Rathfriland High set to get new classroom

RATHFRILAND High School is set to receive an additional science classroom.

An application for the proposal was submitted to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on behalf of the Education Authority in November last year.

The application was for an extension and alterations to provide an additional science classroom and was recently earmarked for approval by the council’s planning committee.

The development is located to the rear of the building and in consultation with Transport NI and NIEA, they both advised they had no objections to the proposed development.

No objections were received on behalf of DfI Roads and the Historic Environment Division (HED) after consultations.

The proposed development will extend the Newry Street building in order to provide the additional extension and alterations for the new science classroom.

Planners said the extensions are minor to the overall building and are designed to complement the design and appearance of the existing building.

There will remain sufficient amenity space within the grounds of the school and the extensions are sufficiently removed from adjacent dwellings that there will be no adverse impact to the amenity of residents.

Officers said the approval of the development would reduce slightly the overall open space available however, an exception will be permitted where it can be demonstrated that redevelopment will bring substantial community benefits that decisively outweigh the loss of open space.

Planners said therefore in this instance the new science classroom will bring benefit to the students and Rathfriland High School and benefit the wider community and was therefore deemed acceptable.

Overall the proposed extension was deemed acceptable in terms of policy and was recommended for approval by the committee.