Sly-tipping! Council hits back as Stormont off-loads illegal dumping powers without coughing up means to take over mantle

COUNCIL is insisting Stormont puts its money where its mouth is after being told it is to be given additional responsibility to deal with fly-tipping.

While councillors recognise that it is a problem – and a widespread one at that – which must be tackled, they have been left bewildered and far from amused at the expectation of taking on the mantle without the means.

It is for that reason that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council backed an officer's recommendation to take the issue up at the highest level.

As Ulster Unionist Alderman Jim Speers said afterwards: “With the power and the responsibility must come the money.”

After last Monday night's monthly meeting, officials were tasked with writing to Edwin Poots, the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and the chairman of the Assembly's DAERA Committee.

In that letter, they will be asking him to provide the “training, guidance and financial support to deliver the additional statutory duty”.

The changes are being brought about by an amendment to the Waste and Contaminated Land (NI) Order 1997.

These powers will give councils additional statutory duties to investigate and take enforcement action on flytipping, including powers to undertake surveillance, stop vehicles transporting waste and to ensure the duty of care involving waste including at source within businesses and industries.

Details of the changes and the need to act were spelled out in no uncertain terms at the council meeting in correspondence from council's head of environmental health Gillian Topping.

Her detailed outline said the matter had been of concern to a number of councils and had not been resolved through discussions at officer and chief executive level.

And now the transfer was imminent, with the change due to take place in March.

Highlighting the need to act – and laying out the background to councillors – she wrote: “The issue of fly-tipping across Northern Ireland remains a scourge on the local environment and has been a continuous focus within this council.

“Presently the only proactive or reactive enforcement action that may be taken against fly-tippers is by the NIEA and this has been the case since the introduction of the Waste and Contaminated Land (NI) Order 1997.

“NIEA have prioritised their approach to fly-tipping and will only deal with small numbers of cases typically involving larger deposits of material and/or organised criminal activity.

“Through the ‘fly-tipping protocol’ with councils, they have sought that local government responds to the much more numerous, lower quantity deposits.

“Councils in Northern Ireland tend to use informal powers and internal resources for clean-up or where possible the limited powers dealing with litter offences to respond to such matters.

“Members previously agreed that this council would not sign a revised fly-tipping protocol. This protocol exists to address the relationship between NIEA and councils.

“However the version released by NIEA in October 2019, following consultation with councils, failed to address the issues raised and to consider the need for adequate resourcing required to fulfil the additional duties.

“Despite discussions on this matter with Departmental officials, no positive agreement has since been reached.

“These duties are now proposed to be given to councils in March 2020 by the introduction of a Commencement Order by Departmental officials.

“The introduction of new powers is to be welcomed, but it is feared that without adequate resources from central Government, it will not be possible to provide a reliable and effective enforcement deterrent for fly-tippers without sacrificing resources from other functions provided by the council.

“Given that this is a clear new burden upon local government, it is felt that it should be adequately resourced and it is recommended that the council write to the new Minister for DAERA to reiterate the council's concerns and to seek an appropriate level of training, guidance and financial support in order to properly deliver this function and address the blight caused by fly-tippers.”

Councillors supported the recommendation and agreed that it was a necessary step to take.

Ulster Unionist Alderman Jim Speers said: “There is a lot of fly-tipping in the area and it needs to be addressed and we would welcome powers to be able to do that.

“But with the power and the responsibility must come the money.

“Fly-tipping and dumping is widespread right across the community but it is of concern to council that it has not been properly costed and the financial resources made available to the council to undertake this work.

“It would be a heavy burden to lift without any money or support.”