Police appeal after three vehicles torched in suspected arson attack in Alexandra Avenue, Ballymoney

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a fire in the Alexandra Avenue area of Ballymoney in the early hours of this morning, Thursday March 5.



A PSNI spokesperson said:"The report was received just before 4am this morning. Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, to find three vehicles and a garage on fire.



"While enquiries are continuing, it’s believed the fire was started deliberately, spreading from the vehicles to the nearby garage and causing significant damage to all.



"Officers are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 140 of 05/03/20.



"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime!"