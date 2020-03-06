Big Breakfast in aid of Community Rescue Service

A BIG Breakfast will be held on Sunday, March 15 at the The Wild Duck Inn in Portglenone.

The Portglenone branch of Community Rescue Service is organising the event in order to help raise funds to help the CRS keep our communities safe.

The Community Rescue Service (CRS) is a charitable search and rescue organisation operated by volunteers from communities across Northern Ireland.

They provide all aspects of search and rescue falling under the remit of Lowland Rescue including ground, inland water, bike and boat.

Please come along and support this very worthy charity.