Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

Annie Blanchard, Armagh

Annie died peacefully on February 22nd, at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry. Beloved wife of the late Tony, and loving mother to Carol and Deborah, and the sister of the late James and Patricia. Annie’s funeral service took place on Wednesday (February 26th), in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Kathleen O’Hagan, Hilltown

Kathleen passed away on February 21st, peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry.

Beloved wife of the late Charlie, loving mother of Ann, Christina, Sean, Concepta, and Grainne and loving sister of Gerald Fearon. Her funeral took place on Tuesday (February 25th) in the Church of St John the Evangelist, Hilltown. Burial took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren and wider family circle.

Pat Courtney, Newry

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Eileen, and loving father of Gerald, Marian, Eileen, Carmel, Kieran, Patrick, Noel, Mary and Bobby. Pat’s funeral took place on Sunday (March 1st), in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Cloughoge, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and all the family circle.

Patrick Doran, Armagh

Paddy passed away peacefully on February 26th, in hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Elaine, dear father of Helen, Jeanette, Nicola, Tanya, Lisa, and Aimee. Paddy’s funeral took place on Saturday (February 29th) at St Malachy’s Church, with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers Liam, Tony and Gerard, sisters Brenda, Marcella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, family circle and friends.

Rose O’Hare, Newry

Passed away peacefully on February 26th, at her residence.

Rose, dearest wife of Pat, and much-loved mother of Jacqueline, Dorothy, Pat, Robert, Damien, and Barbara, and cherished sister of Bill-John. Her funeral took place on Saturday, with Requiem Mass in St Catherine’s Church, Dominic Street, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Warrenpoint Road.

Rosemary Patterson, Newry

Rosemary passed away peacefully at hospital.

Loving wife of Don, and sister of the late Eamon, May, Eileen, Noel, and Peter. May her soul rest in peace.

Rosemary’s funeral took place on Saturday at St Mary’s Church, Chapel Street, Newry. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary and Kevin Faxton, Bessbrook

Mary and Kevin died suddenly as the result of an accident. May they rest in peace. Beloved wife and son of Joseph, and much-loved mother and brother of Malcolm, Carole, Yvonne and David. Funeral arrangements to follow later. Deeply regretted.

Salvatore Forte, Warrenpoint

Died peacefully on March 1st, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of the late Lugina and much-loved of Maria, Olga, (RIP), Carla, Gemma and Paola. Salvatore’s funeral takes place on Wednesday (March 4th) at St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint, for 10:30AM Requiem Mass followed by interment in St Peter’s Cemetery.