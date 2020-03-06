Council seek public’s feedback on leisure facilities

DERRY City and Strabane District Council is inviting the public to have their say on its leisure services through an online survey.

The surveys seek to guage the services’ performance by gathering customer feedback on a range of aspects including the quality of facilities, value for money, cleanliness and customer service.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Michaela Boyle, urged as many people as possible to complete the surveys to allow Council to provide the best possible service to the public.

“We are seeking to get a better understanding of what the public’s expectations are from our leisure services so we can tailor our services to meet their needs and make informed decisions about future projects,” she said.

“We are encouraging as many members of the public as possible to take the survey as the more people who give us feedback the more we can meet the public’s needs.

“The survey is open to anyone, it is divided into user and non-user surveys and we want everyone to give us their feedback regardless of your level of physical activity.”

Derry and Strabane District Council operate nine leisure facilities in the region offering a wide range of both indoor and outdoor sporting activities.

The centres are Foyle Arena, Bishop’s Field, Templemore Sports Complex, Brooke Park, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and City Baths.

The closing date for the surveys today (Friday) and you can access them at the links below.

http://derrystrabaneleisure.com/leisure-feedback/