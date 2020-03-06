PORTRUSH: Pipe Band Championships off the calendar this summer

IT has emerged that the annual North West Pipe Band Championships will not take place in the seaside resort of Portrush this summer.

Speculation surrounding the future of the popular Portrush event future was well-documented in 2019. For years, the event was held at Portrush Recreation Grounds before switching to Landsdowne Crescent more recently. However, this year, the event will not take place at all in Portrush.

A post on the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch's website confirmed the news.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to secure a competition in Portrush this year. We hope this competition will be back on the calendar as soon as possible,” they said.

The news has created a storm on social media as local people have expressed their concerns about the latest news.

One local resident said: “I can't remember in my lifetime them not bing in Portrush. Sad times.”

Meanwhile, another concerned resident indicated that the decision may have implications for traders in Portrush.

“How is this all going to affect traders in the town who have already had bad years with all the work preparing for the golf hosting The Open and Irish Open,” they said.

The most recent development comes following recent news that the Airshow will not take place this summer whilst the future of Barry's Amusements is also unknown at this stage.

