Local footballer tests positive for Coronavirus

A FOOTBALLER, who plays for a Portadown-based team, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Hanover Football Club confirmed they did not know that the player, who played for them in a fixture today, had been tested for the virus until 6.30pm this evening (Saturday).

The club added that they have taken precautionary steps since finding out the news.

In a statement posted on the club's Facebook page, Hanover FC said they "can confirm that a player from the club has been tested as positive for Corona Virus this evening following playing on a fixture vs Coagh Utd Reserves.

"Hanover FC had no knowledge of the testing prior to confirmation of the positive test at 6.30pm this evening.

"Immediately [the club] then took all precautionary measures by contacting Hanover players, the opposing club along with MUFL and liaising with NHS via their helpline for advice which has now been passed on to all in question.

"We also immediately cancelled a planned function and have arranged for a deep clean to be performed by qualified contractors.

"Again, we would wish to stress that this is something that we had no prior knowledge but following the swift actions taken upon discovery we hope that this will help in ensuring all those in direct contact with the person in question remain unaffected."

The game took place at the Coagh Sports Centre. The home side said they were informed of the news at 7pm this evening.

"We have taken advice from the NHS and the Mid Ulster League," Coagh United said in a statement.

"Anyone who was playing in the Reserves match... should monitor themselves for the next 24 hours. If they feel they have any symptoms of the Coronavirus they should get tested immediately."