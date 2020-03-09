Barry’s Amusements to open for the 2020 season

The Trufelli family wishes to announce that Barry’s Amusements will open for business as usual across the 2020 season.

Statement released on behalf of the Trufelli family, owners of Barry’s Amusements, Portrush below;

"The business remains for sale as a going concern and, while there has been strong interest, this process takes time.

"We would like to thank our employees and our customers for their continued patience and messages of goodwill over recent months.

"We look forward to welcoming you all to Barry’s this forthcoming season."

Opening Times for the 2020 season are:

Good Friday 10th April 12-9pm

Saturday 11th April 12-9pm

Easter Sunday 12th April 12-9pm

Easter Monday 13th April 11-9pm

Easter Tuesday 14th April 11-9pm

Wednesday 15th April 12-9pm

Thursday 16th April 12-9pm

Friday 17th April 12-9pm

Saturday 18th April 12-9pm

Sunday 19th April 12-9pm

Then every weekend and Bank Holidays until June.

Every day in June, July and August.