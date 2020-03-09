Coronavirus fears cause cancellation of Sons of William St Patrick's Day parade

THE Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band County Armagh have announced they have taken the decision to cancel their 2020 St Patrick’s Day procession in Armagh City.

Describing the decision as "difficult", the band said that it was in light of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday evening the band chairman called an emergency meeting at which band officers, members and several local community representatives attended, and made the unanimous decision.

Since being established in 2012, the annual band parade in the Cathedral City is one of the largest held on St Patrick’s Day across the British Isles in terms of active participants, regularly including over 30 marching bands with over 1,000 members.

Speaking on the decision, Band Chairperson Mark Gibson outlined their motivation.

"The band's annual parade in Armagh is incredibly important both as a general celebration of culture and tradition, and as our main fundraiser of the year, but given what is rapidly growing into a health crisis, the band could not insist on the event going ahead given the obvious risks that bringing large numbers of people together would create," he said.



"This year 46 bands had confirmed their attendance, arguably making it possibly our largest ever.

‘Whilst we understand it has been stated the risks from an outdoor event might be marginally lower than indoor gatherings, we also realise that at the current time the dangers are still relatively unknown.

"With participants and spectators from across Northern Ireland certain and the accompanying inevitable larger numbers utilising local businesses and premises, the potential dangers outweigh the rewards, and in all conscience we could not place the community at that level of unknown risk.

"Given this year is the 130th Anniversary of the formation of Cormeen Rising Sons of William, this is a larger sacrifice for the band than normal, but the health and wellbeing of the wider community comes first."



Cormeen Rising Sons of William hope to organise an event later in the year in substitution for the 2020 Patricks Day procession.