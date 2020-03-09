Newtownhamilton schools to close after student tests positive for Coronavirus

NEWTOWNHAMILTON'S High School and Primary School are to close for a week due to a confirmed case of coronavirus.

News of the High School's closure was confirmed in a letter to parents sent out by principal Neil Megaw this afternoon (Monday).

It followed an update in the Assembly given by Health Minister, Robin Swann, confirming that two schools on the same campus had been closed for a deep clean after a student tested positive.

It is understood that the school took the decision to close following advice from the Public Health Agency.

In a statement released to the Ulster Gazette through the Education Authority, Mr Megaw said: “We have been informed that one of our pupils has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus). We have been working closely with the Public Health Agency (PHA), the Department of Education (DE) and the Education Authority (EA) to ensure an appropriate response.

“The PHA has advised us that the risk to pupils and staff of the school is very low.

“However, as a precautionary measure, following discussion with the PHA, DE and EA, Newtownhamilton High School and Newtownhamilton Primary School which share a site, will close for the remainder of this week to enable an enhanced clean of the premises.

“Newtownhamilton High School will re-open on Monday, March 16. Newtownhamilton Primary School will re-open on Wednesday, March 18 following planned school holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

“This is a highly precautionary measure and all possible steps have been taken to protect the welfare of pupils and staff.

“In both schools, we continue to inform and educate our staff and pupils about simple steps that can be taken to protect themselves and others. Parents should keep up to date with the advice issued by the PHA which is regularly updated on their website.

“We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this time.”

In his letter to parents, Mr Megaw reminded pupils, parents and staff of the steps they can take to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Everyone can take simple steps to help protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses such as flu.

“Pupils and staff at the school, and the community in general, are encouraged to:

- wash hands often with soap and water

- cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in a bin and wash your hands

- pupils or staff who feel unwell should stay at home and should not attend school

- pupils, students, staff and visitors should wash their hands before leaving home, on arrival at school, after using the toilet, after breaks and sporting activities, before food preparation, before eating any food, including snacks [and] before leaving school

- avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

“If you are worried about symptoms your child is experiencing, please call your GP for further advice. The latest information on covid-19 (coronavirus) is available at www.pha.site/coronavirus

“Finally, I urge all community members to remain calm at this time and to respect the privacy of the family impacted.”