Second footballer confirmed as having Coronavirus

TANDRAGEE Rovers have confirmed that one of their players has contracted Coronavirus.

He is the second local footballer to do so. On Saturday night Hanover FC said that one of their players had caught the virus.

In a statement on the club's Facebook page they said they had learned of the news this afternoon.

‪They added, "We commend the actions of our player for self-isolating and getting tested as soon as he became aware that he had been in contact with a person who had also tested positive over the weekend.‬

"‪We have been in contact with the Public Health Authority and have advised our players accordingly. The clubhouse is also closed with immediate effect until it has undergone a deep clean.‬

"‪We also contacted the Mid Ulster Football League immediately to pass on as much information as possible for them to inform Saturday's opponents.‬

"‪As a precautionary measure we have made the decision to cancel all senior and youth training until week commencing Monday, March 23 and have got agreement from the relevant footballing authorities to suspend all of our senior and youth teams from all games for the next two weekends.‬"

‪They added that if anyone has any concerns they should contact the Public Health Authority on 111 or visit http://www.publichealth.hscni.net‬

It is understood the player was taking part in a match for the club's second XI against Moneyslane. The County Down club said, "It has come to the clubs attention that an opposition player who was at Jubilee Park on Saturday, March 7,b 2020 has tested positive for Coronavirus COVID-19.

"As a result the club are actively taking measures and following guidance from authorities on this matter. Jubilee Park will remain closed and out of bounds.

"All training/matches are cancelled until further notice. Please note anyone at Jubilee Park on Saturday afternoon are asked to follow the published guidelines with respect to their health and well being.

"Those who attended the fundraising event held at the Belmont Hotel on Saturday night have NOT came into direct contact with a confirmed case."