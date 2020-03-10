£5k cheque boosts charity's vital work

by Julie Magee

Reporter:

by Julie Magee

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Honourable The Irish Society recently called at the shop and offices of Age Concern Causeway to present a cheque for £5000.

This is the third and final year that the society has donated this incredible sum to ACC.

Manager Fergal Quinn told The Chronicle: “As a charity working for older people exclusively in the local area this is an amazing amount of money to receive.

“This donation will be used to support the charity’s three Dementia Support Groups operating within the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council area.”

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130