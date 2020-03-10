£5k cheque boosts charity's vital work

THE Honourable The Irish Society recently called at the shop and offices of Age Concern Causeway to present a cheque for £5000.

This is the third and final year that the society has donated this incredible sum to ACC.

Manager Fergal Quinn told The Chronicle: “As a charity working for older people exclusively in the local area this is an amazing amount of money to receive.

“This donation will be used to support the charity’s three Dementia Support Groups operating within the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council area.”

