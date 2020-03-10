Clare Caulfield spins some music memories

THIS week’s TOP10 selection is provided by Ballymena’s Clare Caulfield.

Clare is well known for her involvement with the ‘Bravehearts NI’ charity which supports young people with heart disease.

Never slow to kick off her shoes and hit the floor, Clare’s selection contains a fair few kitchen floor fillers as well as a few ‘heavier’ tracks.

As for her journey down musical memory lane in compiling this list?

“It has been so difficult,” she says. “You start, you stop.

“You want to keep adding to it all the time.

“Anyway, here goes!!”

10. Sandi B - Make the world go around.

I love happy dance tunes. I’ve great memories at Kelly’s & Circus when this tuuuuuuunnnnnee came on.

9. The Cult - She sells Sanctuary.

No other reason than this should only be listened too at full volume. Lethal car tune. Many odd looks at traffic lights when I have this on!

8. Pink Floyd - Shine on you crazy diamonds.

I had the pleasure of seeing Pink Floyd in London mid 90’s with one of my oldest friends.

I love their music but this song always reminds me of that concert and the mental weekend.

7. The Fureys - I will love you.

This is a breathtaking love song.

I imagine this is how my parents were.

6. Sylvester - Do ya Wanna Funk?

This is my No1 dance tune.

It reminds me of our disco dance team at Ballykeel youth club.

Later during our Rave years BinMan used to play this as a mix.

It was lethal. I left all those tapes behind when I moved back from England. A huge regret.

I’d love to hear them again. Especially this mix.

5. Glee cast - Oh Holy Night.

This is thee most beautiful Hymn.

I love the lead up to Christmas. It’s a constant in my house. On repeat!

I gave off to my girls about watching yet more American rubbish and then became utterly addicted to Glee myself.

Their covers are often better than the originals.

4. Donna Summer - McArthur Park

In our house I would have frequent discos with my girls.

We didn’t have much and often life was hard but we always danced and put on shows.

It’s was disco, disco, disco!

We had to see who could hold the Note the longest. A few years back Santa brought me a new record player and the girls bought me this album.

It’s still a favourite with the 3 of us. They still love the ‘old’ tunes.

3. James Arthur - Falling like the stars.

I love James Arthur.

This song is another level. It reminds me of my partner.

2. Eurthymics - Here comes the rain again.

Another one that should only be played with serious volume.

Annie Lennox was so cool. I aspired to have her hair styles.

I loved so many of their songs and I still do.

1. Fleetwood Mac - Songbird.

My Shared No1 album.

I got the record again a few years ago and listening to this with the crackle of the record player is a rush of memories

Reo Speedwagon ‘Hi Infidelity’ is the other No1 album I know every word to.