Dorothea honoured by Ulster History Circle

MEMORIES of an inspirational Garvagh woman, who formed the first Women's Institute in Northern Ireland, lived on when she was honoured by the Ulster History Circle at a special ceremony on Friday (March 6).

St Paul's Church of Ireland on the town's Main Street provided the setting for the unveiling of a blue plaque to commemorate Dorothea Florence Macausland, just yards from her final resting place.

Dignitaries including Mayor Sean Bateson, Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Alison Millar and Bishop of Derry & Raphoe Rev Andrew Forster joined Ulster History Circle and Women's Institute representatives at the poignant occasion.

Dr Myrtle Hill from the Ulster History Circle said: “This event was timed to form part of celebrations to mark International Women's Day; particularly paying tribute to a woman who has had an impact on the lives of other women.”

