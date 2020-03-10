GoFundMe campaign helps save popular Portrush café

A PORTRUSH café owner says that the next four weeks are “crucial” after his business was partly saved by a generous GoFundMe campaign which raised £2500.

In January, Panky Doos boutique café on Eglinton Street in Portrush closed its' doors due to an unpaid electric bill.

Proprietor William McKittrick admitted over a month ago that he was “left in a daze” as the future of his family-run business was in turmoil as debts had risen to over £3000.

However, in remarkable circumstances, following some quick thinking, William's son Ethan set up a GoFundMe page and thanks to the generosity of the public and the support of close family and friends, Panky Doos has now opened for business once again on Friday, February 28.ateful for that. I have heard Barry's will reopen for the summer which would help us if it happens but the next four weeks will be crucial.”

