Keady family joins fundraising abseil to give back to TinyLife

A KEADY family are getting behind a fundraising abseil for a charity which helped them in their time of need.

Paddy and Colleen Rushe’s twin girls were diagnosed with a rare condition. They were devastated when they lost little Sophie at just 24 weeks, and baby Mia arrived nine weeks early.

TinyLife were there to offer their help, support and care and it meant so much and made a huge difference to the family at such a difficult time.

Now Paddy, together with Colleen’s brother Darren, will be undertaking an abseil down the front of the Europa Hotel in Belfast to raise as much money as possible to say ‘thank-you’ to the charity and enable TinyLife to help others when they need it most.

They have already raised over £1,500 of their £2,000 target and are appealing for more donations ahead of the big event, which will take place on Sunday, April 19.

TinyLife itself is also appealing to other would-be abseilers to consider signing up for what is one of a number of important fundraisers organised each year to help fund the vital work which is carries out.

Every day six babies are born too soon and TinyLife is to provide practical advice, emotional support and to give a helping hand to families who have a baby in neonatal, intensive care, or infants born with a disability. With a dedicated family support team working closely with every neonatal unit across Northern Ireland, TinyLife ensure parents receive optimum support.

Now in its 31st year as Northern Ireland’s premature baby charity, TinyLife relies on events and donations to enable them to provide ongoing support to many families from all walks of life and to continue their valuable work in the field of research, providing the key to reduce prematurity for future generations.

Paddy and his wife Colleen experienced that support first hand when they recently used TinyLife’s services.

The Keady man explained: “Many charities and hospitals have helped us along the way. Our journey started when our identical twin girls were diagnosed with Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, a condition that means they had very little chance of survival.

“Sadly, our baby Sophie passed away at 24 weeks.

“Doctors and surgeons in Newry, Craigavon, Belfast and St George’s Hospital in England did the impossible and saved little Mia’s life. Mia, who is now nine months old, was born nine weeks early weighing a little over 3lbs. Mia had to stay in a neonatal unit for a further four weeks before we could take her home.

“A member of the TinyLife team introduced themselves in the neonatal unit in Belfast and gave us information and contact details. We also availed of some services from the TinyLife office in Belfast.

“TinyLife have been so helpful and friendly without making us feel obligated to use the service.

“The aftercare in and out of the hospital with breastfeeding and support from TinyLife really helped us.

“I have already purchased a ticket for the abseil event through the TinyLife website and have set up a GoFundMe page. Already I have raised £1,520

“We just wanted to give a little back to help others in the same situation.

“I would recommend TinyLife to other families in similar circumstances to ease the burden of an already stressful situation.”

Val Cromie, from TinyLife, said bringing home a premature baby can be unnerving.

She added: “It is TinyLife’s mission to be there every step of the way for parents at this most vulnerable time. Aside of the practicalities, we strive to find a way forward to make prematurity less prevalent. That is why our fundraising activities are of such importance.

“Over 2,000 babies are born too soon, too small or too sick in Northern Ireland each year. Some arrive as early as 24 weeks, weighing as little as 1lb/454 grams, the same weight as half a bag of sugar!

“At this understandably very stressful time for parents, TinyLife is there to provide practical advice, emotional support and to give a helping hand to families who have a baby in a neonatal intensive care unit. With our network of Family Support professionals in every neonatal unit across Northern Ireland, we ensure parents receive optimum support in hospital, at home and within the community.

“As a small local charity, every penny raised through our events helps the six families locally affected by prematurity every day.”

Urging others - like the Rushes - to get involved in fundraising, Val added: “If you would like to give something back, organise an event of you own or volunteer with TinyLife, we would love to hear from you.”

Booking online for this challenge - which always books quickly - costs £30 with a minimum sponsorship of £70 per person. You may also be interested in the Mournes Challenge, which takes place on Slieve Donard, on May 30, and again details and booking are available online.

For more information on fundraising, volunteering or this and forthcoming events, visit tinylife.org.uk, buy tickets at BUYTICKETS.at/tinylife or connect on Facebook and Twitter. Entry forms are also available by emailing gill@tinylife.org.uk or phoning 028 9081 5050.