Pipe bands back in tune for Portrush?

A CRUNCH meeting between the council and representatives of the Northern Branch for the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has taken place to discuss the future of the annual Pipe Band Championships in Portrush.

The news was confirmed to the Chronicle yesterday (Monday) morning by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Branch Chairman Ian Burrows amid fears the popular festival may be moving away from the local area this summer.

Mr Burrows alluded to the fact that there might be hope yet for the popular competition, but it is believed that negotiations are delicate.

No decision was reached on Monday but it is hoped that there may be clarity surrounding the future of the event later this week.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said: “Discussions with the RSPBNI are ongoing at this time.”

