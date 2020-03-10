'Someone is going to get killed' warns Councillor

A COUNCILLOR has warned that “someone will be killed” if shootings on Coleraine's Ballysally estate don't stop.

PUP Councillor Russell Watton hit out yesterday (Monday) following the third shooting incident in a month.

A schoolboy escaped injury after a shot was fired through the front window of a house in Oakvale Park in the early hours of Friday (March 6) morning.

Cllr Watton said: “I've been told that the boy was lying on a settee in the living room when the shot rang out and he came very close to being seriously injured."

