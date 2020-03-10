Coronavirus: Armagh's Danske Bank to close temporarily

DANSKE Bank's Armagh branch is to close temporarily while a staff member awaits the outcome of a Coronavirus test.
The branch will undergo a deep clean during the closure while staff have been told to self-isolate, the bank said.
A series of tweets from the Danske Bank UK account said, "We can confirm that a colleague in our Armagh branch has a suspected case of coronavirus and is awaiting test results.
"As a precaution we have closed the branch with immediate effect to undertake a deep clean and all other colleagues from this branch have been asked to self-isolate at home until further notice.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We hope to re-open before the end of the week with a new rota of staff.
"In the meantime, Armagh branch customers can use any of our other branches, the Post Office, our digital channels or call our contact centre for assistance."

