Facebook threats ends up in court

A LIMAVADY man used Facebook to threaten a petrol bomb attack against a man who insulted his sister, a court heard yesterday (Monday, March 9).

Scott McElwee, of Tamlough Park, admitted improper use of a public communications network when he appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court via video link.

The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to damage property, criminal damage and possession of Class C drugs.

The court heard that on January 29 the injured party's mother reported the Facebook threat to police.

McElwee threatened to put petrol bombs through his windows, the court was told.

A defence lawyer said his client had been reacting to “derogatory remarks” made about his sister.

He went on to describe them as “meaningless” since McElwee didn't even know where his potential victim lived.

The court also heard that on February 8 the defendant caused damage to a front door and furniture during a domestic incident in Ballykelly.

Following his arrest, police found tablets in his pockets later identified as the painkilling drug Pregablin.

The lawyer said McElwee admitted both offences and “felt bad about what he had done.”

District Judge Peter King handed the accused a four-month sentence suspended for 18 months.