Tandragee match spectator tests positive for Coronavirus as club issues further statement

A SPECTATOR at Tandragee Rovers' derby with Laurelvale on Saturday has tested positive for Coronavirus, the club has confirmed.

The supporter is a relative of the Rovers player who tested positive for the virus yesterday.

The club said, "It has been brought to the club's attention that a relative of our senior player who tested positive yesterday for COVID-19 has also received a positive test.

"The person watched the first team game against Laurelvale from inside the clubhouse on Saturday.

"Please note that anyone that was in the clubhouse on Saturday afternoon between the hours of 2pm and 4pm and 5pm and 6pm are asked to follow Public Health Authority published guidelines with respect to their health and well-being.

‪"If anyone has any concerns they should contact the Public Health Authority on 111 or visit http://www.publichealth.hscni.net"