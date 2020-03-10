Tandragee match spectator tests positive for Coronavirus as club issues further statement

Tandragee match spectator tests positive for Coronavirus as club issues further statement
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

A SPECTATOR at Tandragee Rovers' derby with Laurelvale on Saturday has tested positive for Coronavirus, the club has confirmed.

The supporter is a relative of the Rovers player who tested positive for the virus yesterday.

The club said, "It has been brought to the club's attention that a relative of our senior player who tested positive yesterday for COVID-19 has also received a positive test.

"The person watched the first team game against Laurelvale from inside the clubhouse on Saturday.

"Please note that anyone that was in the clubhouse on Saturday afternoon between the hours of 2pm and 4pm and 5pm and 6pm are asked to follow Public Health Authority published guidelines with respect to their health and well-being.

‪"If anyone has any concerns they should contact the Public Health Authority on 111 or visit http://www.publichealth.hscni.net"

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130