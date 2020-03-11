Air ambulance takes casualty from Market Road crash scene

Causeway Hospital undergoes precautionary 'deep clean' following Covid-19 alar
THE Air Ambulance is understood to have taken a casualty from an accident scene at the Market Road, Ballymena this morning.
Both ends of the road are sealed off at present.
A Guardian reporter at the scene said: "The accident involves a kerby bin collection truck which seems to have crashed into a skip just at the Chapel Roundabout end of Market Road.
"Only a few minutes ago, the red Air Ambulance took off from the former Kenbann House.
"It is not clear the status of the casualty".
More to follow.