Coronavirus: Omagh cinema to leave every second seat empty

Omagh's Omniplex cineman facility is introducing a "seat separation" policy in response to coronavirus.



In a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, every second seat will be left unoccupied in a checkerboard pattern.



Omniplex's announcement comes after a decision was taken to cancel the St Patrick's Day parades in Omagh and Enniskillen due to coronavirus fears at Tuesday night's meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council's Regeneration and Community Committee.



A statement from Omniplex said: "Every second seat in every screen is locked off as ‘unoccupied’ so that it can’t be bought. You can of course still sit in the 'unoccupied' seats next to your friends and family. This will leave a gap of seats between you and our next customer.



"We encourage our guests to use hand sanitisers provided, cough/sneeze into a tissue and place in the bin, place your cinema rubbish in the bins provided on your way out, wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water and to use contactless payments when possible."