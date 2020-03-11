Coronavirus: Tandragee Recreation Centre closes for deep clean

Coronavirus: Tandragee Recreation Centre closes for deep clean

Tandragee Recreation Centre

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

TANDRAGEE Recreation Centre has been closed today (Wednesday) in order to undergo a deep clean.

There is a possibility that someone who contracted the virus has used the centre recently but this is not yet confirmed, a centre source told the Gazette. 

It is hoped that the centre will re-open tomorrow morning. In the meantime, all activities at the centre due to take place tonight have been cancelled.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have been contacted for comment.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130