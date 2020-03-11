Coronavirus: Tandragee Recreation Centre closes for deep clean

TANDRAGEE Recreation Centre has been closed today (Wednesday) in order to undergo a deep clean.

There is a possibility that someone who contracted the virus has used the centre recently but this is not yet confirmed, a centre source told the Gazette.

It is hoped that the centre will re-open tomorrow morning. In the meantime, all activities at the centre due to take place tonight have been cancelled.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have been contacted for comment.