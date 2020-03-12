Marbeth celebrates 30th anniversary supporting dog welfare at Dog's Trust Rehoming Centre

MARBETH Gilmour, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Ballymena, is celebrating 30 years at the charity.

In her time at Dogs Trust, she has devoted more than 58,000 hours in service of dog welfare, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The Ballymena Rehoming Centre has been caring for and rehoming dogs across Northern Ireland for almost 50 years. In that time, the team has built strong relationships with the public and is well-known across the country.

Since it was first established, Dogs Trust Ballymena has rehomed more than 15,000 dogs to families in and around Northern Ireland.

Marbeth said: “I’m very lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing team and there have been so many highlights for me over the last 30 years.

“The best experience has to be when any of our doggy residents find their forever home and you finally get to see them flourish as part of a family again.

“It’s incredible how much has changed over the last 30 years. The centre has gone from strength-to-strength and we do so much more to help people across Northern Ireland be responsible dog owners and build even stronger bonds with their pets. I can’t wait to see how the charity continues to grow in the future!”

Conor O’Kane, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, who took over the role last year, said: “Marbeth is a true asset to the team and her passion and dedication to dog welfare is clear every single day. I can’t thank her enough for her support and look forward to working with her more.”

Dogs Trust Ballymena is currently home to a number of long-term dogs, including Staffordshire Bull Terrier Eric, who became the centre’s sponsor dog in 2016.

At the age of 11, Eric has spent most of his life in kennels, however like any resident, he is part of the Dogs Trust family; even if he hasn’t yet been able to find his forever home.

If you believe a dog is for life, and would like to find out more about any of the residents at Dogs Trust Ballymena, please get in touch with the team on 02825447227 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our- centres/ballymena