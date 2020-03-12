Causeway Hospital undergoes precautionary 'deep clean' following Covid-19 alarm

The Northern Health Trust has confirmed Causeway Hospital staff conducted a deep clean after testing patients for Coronavirus this afternoon (Thursday, March 12).

The Chronicle understands outpatients and members of the public were denied access to the hospital's main corridor. Staff wearing masks and protective clothing were seen cleaning affected areas before the all-clear was given some 30 minutes later.

The public is being advised to stay away from hospitals and doctors' surgeries if they suspect they could be carrying the virus.

A Heath Trust spokesperson said: “Causeway Hospital have had patients admitted who we have tested for Covid-19 but there have been no positive test results.

"We have taken infection control advice on transferring such patients from our emergency department, to the ward.

"Deep cleaning of the corridors after a patient has been transferred is part of current advice precautionary measures.

"This process involves closing off the corridors for a short period of time. While this is an inconvenience, it is being done for safety reasons."

