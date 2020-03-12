Coronavirus: Armagh and Keady St Patrick's Parades called off

THE coronavirus outbreak has forced the cancellation of the St Patrick's Day parades in Keady and Armagh.

The decisions have been taken by the Keady Community Festival Committee, the driving force behind the annual spectacle in the town, and the Armagh St Patrick's Day Parade committee.

A sea of green was due to sweep through Armagh on Tuesday, March 17, but that will now no longer happen.

In a statement the Armagh St. Patrick's Day Committee said they had taken the decision to cancel the community parade.

“We always said that we would closely monitor the situation and seek advice and we believe that our commitment to this has been fulfilled,” they said.

“It is with great disappointment that we have made this decision and we hope that those who have been working very hard to make the parade happen, especially in recent weeks will understand.

“Although the advice from the Public Health Agency regarding public gatherings has not changed, the decision today by the Irish Government as regards public gathering is one that needs to be taken onboard.

“The Covid-19 virus and measures to combat require an all-Ireland approach. Therefore, in light of the growing urgency of the situation and mounting public concern we have decided to cancel our parade."

A spokesperson for the Keady Community Festival committee said, "Unfortunately the Festival Committee has taken the decision to cancel our parade in light of the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

"The safety and well-being of our community remains our priority. Thank you for your continued support."