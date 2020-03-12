Coronavirus forces postponement of Royal School's big day out at Kingspan

THE Royal School, Armagh's Schools' Cup final clash with Wallace High School is off after the Ulster Rugby suspended all domestic rugby activity.

The organisation took the action along with the Irish Rugby Football Union, together with Connacht, Leinster and Munster.

The suspension of all domestic rugby activity from 6pm this evening (March 12) until March 29 (inclusive), in response to the latest Irish government advice on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic also affects all of City of Armagh's forthcoming fixtures.

The IRFU said that future Domestic Rugby activity will be reviewed in line with Government advice.

They advised that "all rugby activities across clubs and schools, from minis to adult rugby, must now cease" and added that "while Rugby Clubs may wish to continue to operate facilities such as bars and function rooms, they must observe Government restrictions in relation to the number of people that may attend indoor (no more than 100 people) and outdoor (no more than 500 people) events".

In relation to the Schools' Cup final the IRFU said that they would "work with clubs and schools to rearrange fixtures."