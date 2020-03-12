Coronavirus: Keady's St Patrick's Day parade called off

THE coronavirus outbreak has forced the cancellation of Keady's St Patrick's Day parade.

The decision has been taken by the Keady Community Festival Committee, the driving force behind the annual spectacle.

A sea of green was due to sweep through the town on Tuesday, March 17, but that will now no longer happen.

A spokesperson for the committee said, "Unfortunately the Festival Committee has taken the decision to cancel our parade in light of the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

"The safety and Well-being of our community remains our priority. Thank you for your continued support."

Keady Community Festival was formed firstly to celebrate the life and works of St Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland.

It was thanks to one local man, the late Stephen McMullen RIP, that a group of people got together in April 2012 to discuss the possibility of re-establishing the Keady St Patrick's Day Festival.

It was not only an opportunity to celebrate St Patrick but to provide entertainment for the local community, for people young and old and for those who found it impossible to make the return journey to other towns to enjoy the festivities.

At the time of writing the parade in Armagh is understood to be going ahead with organisers keeping a close eye on developments.