Coronavirus: Southern Trust issues 'one visitor per person' rule

THE Southern Trust has put in place a 'one visitor per person per day' rule at Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospitals as they attempt to tackle the Coronavirus crisis.

They said they expect "normal business will not be possible" as health and social care services come under growing pressure due to the increase in cases of Coronavirus as we move into the next phase of this pandemic.

"Unfortunately, that may include some restrictions on visits to hospitals, care homes and other care settings," said the Trust.

"It is important to emphasise that there is no blanket ban on visits to hospitals or other care settings at this stage.

"It is fully accepted that for many families and patients, visits are essential – and important to patient well-being.

"Given the particular risks from Coronavirus, hospitals and other providers have to prioritise the safety and well-being of patients and staff. People with underlying health problems are at particular risk, which is why hospital environments and care homes need to take particular care."

Everyone is therefore asked to follow some basic common sense guidelines: