Dungannon St Patrick's Day parade cancelled

THE St Patrick's Day parade in Dungannon has been cancelled.

Organisers the Dungannon Gaelic Forum has confirmed the cancellation in a post on its Facebook page.

In a statement, Donagh Begley of the Forum said: "In light of changes to the Public Health Agency’s Guidance on COVID-19, we can confirm that Dungannon’s St Patrick’s Day Parade, 2020 has been cancelled.

"Thank you for all of your help and support to date. On behalf of the Gaelic Forum, I would like to thank all of the committee and sponsors who have been so generous with their time and efforts. Please keep safe."

